From Spain – Liverpool signing could be ousted from the starting lineup

Back in the summer last year, Liverpool did not make many additions to the squad during the transfer window.

They brought in Federico Chiesa for squad depth who has hardly featured so far this season. The other signing they made was Giorgi Mamardasvili.

The Reds secured the Georgian shot-stopper from Valencia but kept him at the La Liga club to continue his development. Liverpool already had Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher in the squad and did not need to rush his signing.

At that stage of the transfer window, Valencia had to make a sale and Mamardashvili was one of their more sellable assets. Thus, Liverpool took advantage of this market opportunity to secure a very talented goalkeeper for the future.

Mamardashvili has featured 21 times for Valencia across all competitions, conceding 35 goals and keeping just 5 clean sheets. The Spanish side have been struggling in La Liga so far this season but the Georgian is not the problem.

However, in recent weeks, mistakes have started creeping into the goalkeeper’s game. Now, as per AS (news image provided below), the Liverpool signing could be ousted from the Valencia starting XI due to his poor form and the impending transfer.

Stole Dimitrievski is waiting in the wings for an opportunity and the Macedonian could be the goalkeeper for the Los Che for the rest of the season, with the team battling relegation. This would mean that Mamardashvili’s Valencia career is over.

Valencia have a number of problems plaguing the squad and Mamardashvili is the least on the list. However, with the player moving to Liverpool at the end of the season, it is very easy for the Spanish club to pin the blame on him.

Liverpool shouldn’t be reading too much into the situation surrounding Mamardashvili at Valencia. The Georgian international still remains a top prospect and a huge signing for the Reds.

Reports have indicated that Liverpool are prepared to sell Kelleher (Football Insider) in the next transfer window and Giorgi Mamardashvili would likely be the one to take the Irish international’s place at Anfield next season.