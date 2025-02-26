How Liverpool could line up against Newcastle United

After beating Manchester City at the weekend, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table by 11 points having played a game more than Arsenal.

Now, they will welcome Newcastle United at Anfield tonight. The Reds only managed to come away with a 3-3 draw when they travelled to St James’ Park in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

News – From Spain – Liverpool signing could be ousted from the starting lineup

As per team news, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley aren’t in contention to feature due to their respective fitness problems. Alexis Mac Allister picked up a knock last time out but is ready to play tonight.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Newcastle

Alisson Becker should continue between the sticks with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk set to be the center-back pairing for the Merseysiders. Quansah, who made a late appearance against City, would likely be on the bench again.

With Bradley out, Trent Alexander-Arnold would keep hold of his place in the right back position, while Andy Robertson might be on the opposite side.

Ryan Gravenberch is likely to be in the holding midfield position and Mac Allister should be alongside the Dutchman. Dominik Szoboszlai has been in excellent form in recent games and is expected to start again in the No.10 role for the Reds.

Cody Gakpo returned by making a late substitute appearance last time out after remaining sidelined in the previous two games due to injury. He is likely to start ahead of Curtis Jones and would likely feature on the left wing.

In such a scenario, Luis Diaz might be shifted to the CF role. Mohamed Salah would be in his preferred RW position. Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez should feature off the bench again. Here’s how Arne Slot’s side could lineup against Newcastle: