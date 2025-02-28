Report – Liverpool could move in to sign £37million wanted playmaker

Liverpool are on course for a historic season under Arne Slot, on course to emerge victorious in three different trophies.

The Premier League seems to be a foregone conclusion and the Reds will just have to keep going strong while focusing on the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp spent years building a team with a strong foundation and now, Arne Slot is reaping the benefits of the same. The Dutch coach has devised a system that brings the best out of the players at his disposal.

It is worth noting here that Liverpool are doing all this without actually making any significant additions to the squad with the exception of Federico Chiesa. The Italian has not featured much since his arrival which effectively means Slot is working only with the squad that he has inherited.

Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool could move in to sign talented German playmaker, Karim Adeyemi, from Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea lead the race to lure the £37million-rated Kaiser, who is also wanted by Arsenal.

A versatile forward, the youngster is capable of playing on either flank and has majorly featured as a right winger so far this season.

Adeyemi has scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists this term thus far. The report mentions that Liverpool could enter the race to sign the German winger should Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the season, end up leaving the club.

Competition for places

For many seasons now, Liverpool have not had a reliable backup for Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

Shaqiri was there for a few seasons but could not have the desired impact and Harvey Elliott has been the only player who has provided some sort of cover.

Liverpool have lucked out majorly that the Egyptian superstar has remained injury-free over the years and his form has also been unwavering for the majority. However, the Reds need to address this situation going forward.

Even if Salah signs a new contract and extends his stay at the club, Liverpool should still look at signing someone like Karim Adeyemi who can provide cover next season and take over from the Egyptian when the time comes. Let’s wait and see how things play out going forward.