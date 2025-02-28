Liverpool now prepare move to sign £150million star – Report

Liverpool have a very good squad at their disposal but did not make any meaningful additions to the this season. One would assume that in the upcoming summer, the Reds will have to address certain areas of concern.

For example, Arne Slot has been forced to re-innovate and use Luis Diaz as the number nine this season, with Diogo Jota often missing out through injury and Darwin Nunez not doing enough to convince the Dutchman of a starting role.

Although Diaz hasn’t really set the stage alight in his new role, the performances of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo has ensured that the goals keep coming and they are ably assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool are preparing a move to sign in-form Premier League striker, Alexander Isak, from Newcastle United. The Swede has become one of the best in the world in his position and deserves a move to a big club.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 19 goals in the Premier League so far this season. Eddie Howe’s side have been performing decently well but without Isak, they are not the same. Moreover, they are not able to take the step up from a very good team to truly belonging to one of the elites.

A case can be made for Isak being the most complete centre-forward in the world. He can dribble past opponents, he is pacy, he can lead a line, play with his back to goal, shoot with his left and right and is always a threat from crosses.

Should Liverpool sign Isak?

Liverpool currently have Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez as natural number nines at their disposal. The former is injury-ridden and cannot be relied on while the latter in all likelihood is spending the last few months of his Anfield career.

The Portuguese forward only has 5 goals to his name in 17 Premier League appearances this term, on the other hand, the Uruguayan only has only netted 4 goals in 22 league games.

Therefore, a clinical No.9 should be signed in the summer and Isak has proved to be one of the best in England this term.

Newcastle are said to ask around £150million (The Telegraph) to sell their star striker and in the current market, one can argue that Isak is actually one of those few players who might be worth that price tag. However, the Merseysiders will want to bring it down.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a concrete attempt to sign Isak. He could be the signing to propel their project forward and let’s wait and see if the club is able to convince Newcastle to sell him at a lower price.