Marca – Club gives three-four week ultimatum to Liverpool target

Liverpool are overperforming expectations with their performances so far this season.

With a new manager in Arne Slot coming in back in the summer and taking over from a legendary figure like Jurgen Klopp, one would have forgiven the Reds for going through a period of adaptation but they have shown no signs of needing one.

Under the Dutch tactician, the Merseyside club find themselves in a favorable position to lift the Premier League title, are in the finals of the Carabao Cup and also find themselves in the Round of 16 of the Champions League against PSG which is not a straightforward draw.

Yes, they have been fortunate with their injury situation with not many of their first-team stars suffering from major issues. Liverpool’s good form has also coincided with a slump from the usual suspects like Manchester City and Arsenal but you still need to play well to take advantage of such a situation.

However, despite everything that is going well for them, the Reds will be the first to hold their hands up and admit that they do not have the squad depth that they would like and will be keen on reinforcing with the right kind of players come the summer.

One of those players that they are interested in, as we covered around a month ago is Joshua Kimmich. Back then, it was said that Liverpool were eyeing a Bosman move for the German midfielder.

Now, as per MARCA (news image provided below), Bayern Munich have handed an ultimatum to Joshua Kimmich to make a decision on his future within the next 3-4 weeks after their latest contract renewal proposal.

The Bundesliga club initially looked to negotiate a lower salary for their club legend but have ultimately caved and presented to him a new proposal worth €22m gross per year, a €2m increase on his current pay.

This would make the German international the third-highest paid player at the club. After a meeting on Monday, Bayern withdrew the offer and are not able to understand his hesitation in signing the new deal.

Interest in Kimmich is wide-spread with clubs like Man City, Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid (although denied) all looking at a potential transfer and the German club are looking to put pressure on the player by handing him an ultimatum.

Should Liverpool push?

Joshua Kimmich is one of the best players of his generation who is somewhat underrated outside of the Bundesliga. He joined the German giants from Stuttgart in 2015 and has since gone on to establish himself as a club legend. He is 30-years-old and still has a fair bit to give at the highest level of football.

A player who started his career as a right-back but eventually moved into defensive midfield, Kimmich has also played a lot of games as a center-back.

A player who thrived under Pep Guardiola back when the Spaniard was at Bayern, it would not be a surprise to see Man City make a move for him to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool will have to come up with significant financial overlay as salary for Kimmich as he would be arriving on a free transfer. Capable of providing cover in a variety of positions to the Anfield squad, he also brings a certain sense of leadership and experience with him.

With the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold uncertain, should they leave the club at the end of the season, the Liverpool squad would be devoid of some of their major leadership figures.

Thus, signing Kimmich would make a lot of sense both from a sporting and non-sporting perspective and let’s wait and see how his contract negotiations with the German giants play out.