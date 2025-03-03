Three key battles that could determine the outcome of PSG vs Liverpool – Opinion

Liverpool are set to take a trip to Parc des Princes to face PSG in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 as they look to take something from the game before facing them again at the Anfield leg next week.

Arne Slot’s men would feel slightly unlucky to face a club as good as the French giants despite finishing first in the League phase.

News – Marca – Club gives three-four week ultimatum to Liverpool target

PSG may have been inconsistent early on in the season but since the start of 2025, Luis Enrique has revolutionized the team and alongside Barcelona, they are one of the most in-form teams in Europe since the beginning of the calendar year. Thus, by no stretch of imagination will this be an easy game for Liverpool.

There are a number of key battles spread out all across the pitch that could prove to be key in determining the outcome of the clash on the night. Here are three key battles that might end up directly playing a part in whether Liverpool can get the win in France.

Mohamed Salah vs Nuno Mendes:

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah might be the most in-form player in the world this season but he faces a very tricky customer in Nuno Mendes at Parc des Princes. The Portuguese full-back is one of the very best in his position with his pace helping him out defensively even when he gets caught up field.

Nuno loves getting forward at every given opportunity but he will have to observe restraint against Salah. That said, as they say, Mendes might actually look to get forward as much as possible to double up with the left winger on the night and overload on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s side.

Salah is not a player who generally tracks back to help out in defense but against Nuno Mendes, he might be forced to help the team out defensively. If not, there is the potential of Liverpool being exposed on the right side and thus, Slot would task the Egyptian with some defensive duties on the night.

It remains to be seen if the Egyptian can have the same kind of influence if he finds himself in deeper regions, carrying out defensive duties. This battle could end up being very crucial in determining the outcome of the game.

Ryan Gravenberch vs Desire Doue:

Desire Doue has been in sensational form so far this season. Having joined the club only in the summer, Luis Enrique has successfully transitioned the youngster’s role to midfield and he is playing as a box crasher who influences play from deep but also gets into the box to score goals.

Doue is very elusive and can get past the opposition defense at the blink of an eye. Marking him will be very important in determining how Liverpool play on the night and one would assume that Ryan Gravenberch will be the man tasked with the responsibility of taking care of the Frenchman.

The Dutch midfielder has performed exceptionally well in the No.6 role under Arne Slot and he has improved massively on the defensive side of things.

However, against PSG’s excellent tactical plan, Gravenberch will have to be at it from minute one to stop the threat of Doue and other midfielders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs the PSG wingers:

The most likely front three that Luis Enrique is to deploy against Liverpool in the first leg is going to be made up of Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The first thing that strikes you about the trio mentioned above is the insane pace and trickery that they possess.

On paper, Barcola is likely to start from the left, Dembele through the middle and Khvicha from the right. However, anyone who has seen PSG play this season will know just how fluid the front three are in their interchanges and the trio are all capable of playing in each other’s position.

Thus, whoever appears at the left at any given instance on the night is likely to look to target Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In fact, Luis Enrique is likely to have his forwards overload the PSG left hand side to take advantage of Trent’s defensive frailties and the Englishman will have to be very careful.

Everyone saw just how much Jeremy Doku tormented Trent in the Man City – Liverpool game and this is the blueprint that PSG might look to follow. With PSG, it’s three times the threat (four if you include Doue) and this battle could prove to be pivotal in the outcome of the match.