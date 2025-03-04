Liverpool would battle Madrid to sign £70million PL midfielder – Report

Back during the summer, one position of concern that Liverpool wanted to address in the transfer window was a reinforcement for the number 6 position in the squad.

The Reds’ pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was well documented and despite the English club wanting to make the deal happen, the Spanish pivot decided to stay at the Basque club and continue his career.

Not preferring to sign someone for the sake of it, Liverpool eventually did not sign anyone in the summer for the midfield.

Instead, Arne Slot took it upon himself to convert his compatriot, Ryan Gravenberch, into a defensively astute holding midfielder and alongside Alexis Mac Allister, the duo have done an excellent job for the Merseyside based club so far.

Although the Dutch midfielder has been very good in his new role this season, he has the attributes to excel further upfield as well and thus, Liverpool might be looking to sign a more defensively inclined pivot next season that could help them free up Gravenberch.

Now, as per today’s edition of The Mail, Liverpool would battle Real Madrid to sign talented Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton, with clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa also interested in his signature.

Valued at £70million, the English pivot is very highly rated and it is only a matter of time before he makes a move to a top club.

Should Liverpool sign Adam Wharton?

Anyone who sees Wharton play will immediately understand just how technically gifted he is. The way he passes and moves resembles one of the numerous midfielders Spain has produced over the years and his ability to scan his surroundings and escape pressure is what makes him ideally suited for the number six role.

Defensively on-point since his Blackburn days, Wharton has grown in stature since making the move to Crystal Palace.

Despite a few injury issues this season, whenever he has played, the Englishman has made an impact and one can’t help but think that Gareth Southgate missed a trick by not using the youngster in the Euros in the summer despite having him in the squad.

Wharton has the innate ability to control the tempo of a game but at the same time also has the intelligence to understand how to stop opposition attacks.

Playing him alongside a player like Ryan Gravenberch could be the play for Liverpool as the duo complement each other in terms of playstyle.

If Liverpool are making a defensive midfield signing for the next season, Wharton has to be a name in their top three transfer targets.

His ambipedal instincts should also give him a distinct advantage and the Reds need to be willing to spend the money to make this happen.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £70million to sign Adam Wharton in the summer?