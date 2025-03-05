Gakpo doubt – How Liverpool could line up against PSG

Liverpool are set to play an important away game in France where they will be facing PSG in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

The Reds have been in great form throughout the season so far but when you consider the recent flow of proceedings, one would have to say that Luis Enrique’s side has been in better form.

News – Liverpool would battle Madrid to sign £70million PL midfielder – Report

However, one thing that Slot will be counting on is the fact that most of PSG’s excellent performances have come against Ligue 1 opponents and with all due respect to the league, the quality of football outside France is much higher. Thus, the French giants will be really tested when they face the Reds.

Arne Slot has some important decisions to make in the lineup for tonight, with Cody Gakpo said to be a doubt and a very close call for the first leg.

Even if he somehow manages to pull up fit, the Dutch coach may not want to risk him from the start and the player might have to be content with a role from the bench.

With all this in mind, here is how we think Arne Slot can set his team up against PSG at Parc des Princes in the first leg.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs PSG

In goal, there is absolutely no doubt with Alisson Becker set to start in between the posts. The Brazilian’s performances have somewhat flown under the radar in recent weeks but he has been in excellent form.

The defense picks itself with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to start from the right as Bradley is out injured. The England international is going to have his work cut out against a rampant PSG attack.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are likely to be the center-back partnership on the night and Andy Robertson is expected to replace Kostas Tsimikas from the lineup that Liverpool played last time out.

The double pivot for Liverpool has been fairly fixed with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister as the defensive midfield pairing on the night. The duo have performed exceedingly well and will want to continue the same against PSG.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who has netted two goals in the last many games, will likely be the number 10 on the night, looking to continue his good form.

The attack will see Luis Diaz start from the left and Mohamed Salah start from the right. With Cody Gakpo being a doubt, one would have to say that the Colombian will yet again get a chance to start in his favored position.

This leaves the spot open in the number nine role and Diogo Jota is expected to play as the focal point on the night.

Liverpool have a very strong starting XI. The only slight hiccup might be the absence of Gakpo who has played exceedingly well so far this season but led by an in-form Mohamed Salah, it remains to be seen if the Reds can take something from PSG away from home before returning to Anfield for the second leg.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up vs PSG: