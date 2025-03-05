Report – Liverpool plot move to sign £40million player

Liverpool are on course to enjoy a very successful season in Arne Slot’s first ever managerial campaign in England.

They find themselves in the reckoning in three different competitions at the time of writing with only the FA Cup not being a possibility this season.

Going forward, the Reds will be looking to have a successful run-in until the end of the campaign that would see them lift more than one piece of silverware and now, Liverpool are also likely to be planning towards the future as they look at potential reinforcements for the upcoming season.

One position that the Anfield side likely need to reinforce ahead of the new campaign is the signing of a new left-back who is young and has a huge future in the game.

Currently, the Reds have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as options and neither player has done enough to impress so far this campaign.

Considering their age and the current ceiling that they possess, the perfect course of action for the Merseysiders would be to sign a new left-back who is younger and has potential to develop. Now, as per The Telegraph, Liverpool are plotting a move to sign talented Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian defender has been one of the very best defenders in the Premier League so far this season. Both going forward and coming back, Kerkez has established himself as a mainstay in Andoni Iraola’s team and is a huge factor in the Cherries having the third best defensive record in the league this season (32), trailing only Arsenal and Liverpool.

Perfect signing?

Considering the stage of his career that he finds himself in, it is only a matter of time before Kerkez makes a move to a top European club.

Despite Bournemouth’s performances so far this season, the Hungarian would be more ambitious to play for one of the historic clubs in Europe.

Liverpool’s need for a new left-back coupled with the defender’s desire to play for a top club makes this a win-win for both parties.

The presence of Dominik Szoboszlai should really help the club out too, with the Hungarian capable of helping his compatriot settle into his new role at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool submit an offer to sign the £40million-rated player who has already set up winning goals against Man City and Everton and scored in away wins against Wolves and Newcastle United this season. Let’s wait and see how it plays out going forward.