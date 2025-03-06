Incredible Alisson MOTM – Liverpool player ratings in win against Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool arguably had their toughest game of the season last night against Paris Saint-Germain, who dominated the Champions League contest only to end up losing.

Alisson Becker was the man of the match on the night. The Brazilian made a string of incredible saves to help the Reds keep a clean sheet in a hostile atmosphere in France.

We take a look at the ratings of Liverpool stars against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool player ratings:

Alisson – 10: Hailed by Arne Slot as the best goal keeper in the world, the Samba star made sensational saves and in total, he made 9 saves. Without him, Liverpool could have easily lost the game.

Trent – 6: The England international’s passing was all over the place, however, he did well in the defensive third against the pace of Barcola, Kvaratskhelia and Doue.

Konate – 5: Konate was perhaps lucky to escape a red card for his nudge on Barcola, and seemed shaky in the first half. However, was more composed in the second 45 minutes.

Van Dijk – 6: The skipper was not allowed much time on the ball and so was unable to string his long range diagonal balls. Commanded the backline to ensure that PSG had little to no entry into the box and therefore, they resorted to long range shots instead.

Robertson – 5: Robertson had an average first half as Ousmane Dembele dribbled past him with ease. Kvaratskhelia also troubled him. However, the Scot improved in the second half and defended well.

Gravenberch – 4: The Dutchman likes to turn into spaces but was not awarded any by the PSG midfielders, who consistently pressed and won the ball. He was exhausted and rightly subbed off in the 78th minute.

Mac Allister – 5: Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz dominated in the center of the park and Mac Allister failed to exert his influence.

Szoboszlai – 6.5: Did not stop running the entire game. Like the other midfielders, he was unable to stop the PSG midfield from dominating the ball. However, the Hungarian led a couple of counter attacks for Liverpool and even set a decent chance for Salah, but the Egyptian opted not to shoot and lost the ball.

Diaz – 5: The Colombian international tried to combine with Jota, his only support, in the first half, but was unable to get a foothold in the attack. Subbed off in the 67th minute for Curtis Jones.

Salah – 3: The Egyptian superstar had his worst game of the season and perhaps, he was the worst player on the field. Pocketed by young Nuno Mendes on the flank and even when Salah had the time and space to shoot or provide a key pass, he failed.

Jota – 5: Liverpool mainly played long balls to ward off PSG and Jota was not the tallest player around to deal with them. He did win a couple of fouls and managed to make a few runs, but offered little to no threat up front.

Subs:

Jones – 6: Introduced in the 67th minute, the English star offered the much needed stability to the Liverpool midfield. Jones was able to hold on to possession under pressure and move the ball forward.

Nunez -7.5: His pace and height caused problems for Marquinhos. The Uruguayan won the duel against the Brazilian, controlled the ball and put in on a plate for Elliott to score the winner.

Endo – 7: The Japanese international was immense in the defensive midfield role after coming on for Gravenberch. Made things comfortable for Liverpool at the back.

Elliott – 8: – Elliott proved to be the super sub. Subbed on for a disappointing Salah in the 86th minute, and after just 40 odd seconds, with his first touch, the 21-year-old scored the winning goal for the Reds.