Report – Liverpool failed with £84million offer for winger last summer

Liverpool had a difficult night at Parc des Princes and were very fortunate to come away with a 1-0 win to take back to Anfield.

Alisson Becker put in a superhuman effort last night to ensure he kept the shots from the PSG players out of the net.

Against the run of play, the Reds managed to find a goal with Harvey Elliott scoring with his first touch after Darwin Nunez won a duel and laid the ball in a plate for him. It was an important win but one would have to say, not well-deserved.

Read – Liverpool player ratings in win against Paris Saint-Germain

Among all the PSG players who tormented the Reds last night, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, their winter signing was the best player on the pitch and the only one to put the ball past Alisson into the net early in the first half. Unfortunately for him, the goal was ruled out by VAR.

It has been revealed, as per Gianluca di Marzio, that Liverpool failed with their £84million offer attempt to sign the talented Georgian winger back in the summer when the player was still with his former club Napoli.

The 24-year-old has been having yet another excellent campaign, scoring 7 goals and providing 7 assists in 30 games across all competitions for both clubs put together. One can only wonder how things would have panned out had Liverpool signed him.

Khvicha has shown immense versatility to be able to play anywhere across the front line. Luis Enrique has used him both from the left and the right in his short PSG career and the Georgian has also played through the middle for his national team.

Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz capable of playing on the left wing, although the latter has been used as a striker for much of this season. If they had signed Khvicha, he would have also added so much variety to the attack.

Currently though, it is too late to be having this conversation and Khvicha has moved to PSG and looks set to continue improving under Luis Enrique.

Liverpool can only hope they manage to keep him quiet at Anfield for the return leg.