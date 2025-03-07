Report – Liverpool would be ready to sign £84million Barca target

Liverpool recently went to Parc des Princes and did not have the best of times against a rampant PSG team.

However, an Alisson Becker performance for the ages ensured that they did not concede a goal and also managed to score a goal in the dying stages of the game to eke out a narrow 1-0 win.

If there is anything that the performance taught everyone, it was that Liverpool, despite the impressive campaign that they have been enjoying, still have some work to do to in terms of reinforcing ahead of next season.

With Mohamed Salah having a rare off-day against PSG, the attack looked quite toothless in the absence of Cody Gakpo. Luis Diaz had a very poor game on the night and his inconsistency could haunt Liverpool in the biggest of occasions.

Now, as per Sport Mediaset, Liverpool would be ready to sign talented AC Milan winger Rafael Leao next summer. The report mentions that Barcelona are at the forefront to sign the £84million player but the Reds are also interested.

Leao has been in good form so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 8 assists thus far. This comes on the back of another impressive season last year when he scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists.

Even though the report mentions Barcelona as favorites, one wonders how the Catalan club, whose financial woes have been well documented for the last few seasons are leading a race to sign a player who is expected to cost £84million, if not more.

Do Liverpool need Rafael Leao?

There is no doubting the immense talent that Rafael Leao possesses. However, one criticism that has followed him throughout his career is his inconsistency and the AC Milan star is similar to Luis Diaz in this regard.

That said, the Portuguese winger is a much bigger match-winner than Diaz is and on his day, he can be simply unstoppable.

However, with both the Colombian and Cody Gakpo in the ranks, Liverpool should only consider a move for Leao if they decide to sell Diaz.

With Barcelona also supposedly in the reckoning, it remains to be seen how this story with Rafael Leao plays out.

For the attack, the Reds’ priority should be to sign an out-and-out striker to replace Jota/Nunez and add a top right winger who can eventually take the place of Mohamed Salah. What do you think?