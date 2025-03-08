4-2-3-1: Predicted Liverpool starting XI vs Southampton

Liverpool have come off an intense game against PSG but the grind simply does not stop with the Reds set to face Southampton in the Premier League today.

It is a game that Arne Slot will look to with a bit of ease and expectation that they should canter through.

News – Report – Liverpool would be ready to sign £84million Barca target

Southampton have been one of the worst teams in the Premier League so far this season and Liverpool have been at the opposite end of the spectrum.

The Saints will be hoping to spring a surprise, although that might not straight forward against a team like the Reds.

With the PSG return leg just days away, Arne Slot will surely be looking to make some rotations to keep important players fresh for the big game.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI vs Southampton:

Here is how we think the Dutch coach could set Liverpool up against Southampton. It is worth noting that Cody Gakpo is still a doubt for this clash.

In goal, Alisson Becker should retain his spot after a truly heroic performance against PSG at Parc des Princes just days ago. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are likely to retain their places in defense with Kostas Tsimikas coming in for Andy Robertson.

The midfield could see a shuffle with Ryan Gravenberch being handed much-needed rest and Endo taking up his spot alongside Alexis Mac Allister in holding midfield.

Curtis Jones should come in for the impressive Dominic Szoboszlai, who needs a rest as well.

In the attack, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah should retain their starting berths on the left and right wing respectively, with Darwin Nunez a likely candidate to replace Diogo Jota through the center following his match-winning assist against PSG.

Despite a number of rotations, on paper, Arne Slot will still be fielding a strong team and should they find themselves in a comfortable position in the game early on, the Dutch coach could bring on players like Federico Chiesa and Jarrel Quansah and rest Salah and Trent ahead of the big game next week.

At the risk of taking Southampton lightly, Liverpool need to approach this game like they would approach any other and not be complacent. However, anything other than three points for the Reds will be a huge surprise and let’s wait and see how it plays out.

Here is how Liverpool may line up vs Southampton: