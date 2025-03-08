Journalist – Liverpool could lead Arsenal to sign £70million forward

Liverpool are having a very good campaign so far across all competitions and are primed to win major silverware, but there is no hiding from the fact that Arne Slot has made the most out of the squad at his disposal and he would do better with having better options.

For example, the number nine role has been an area of major concern for Slot with Darwin Nunez struggling with indifferent form and Diogo Jota’s injury issues coming back to haunt him. This has forced the coach to re-innovate and use Luis Diaz as the spearhead.

Thus, the number nine role could be one of the many areas in the squad that Liverpool could look at come the summer and one player on their radar might be Benjamin Sesko. Talksport reported back in January that Arsenal were the frontrunners in the race to sign the Slovenian international, who is rated at £70million.

Now, as per Dean Jones on GMS, Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Sesko. The striker has been in excellent form this season, netting 17 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

Jones himself, in a separate report on GMS, has also claimed that Liverpool could lead Arsenal in the race to sign Sesko. He was quoted saying the following:

“Liverpool’s position in the race could give them an edge over Arsenal, especially with the influence of Jurgen Klopp. His new role as global head of soccer at Red Bull could play a part in swaying Sesko towards Anfield, particularly given the German tactician’s past rivalry with Arsenal and Arteta.”

Upgrade on Nunez/ Jota?

For starters, it would come as quite a surprise to many Liverpool fans if Darwin Nunez remained at the club beyond this season.

The Uruguayan striker has flattered to deceive and doesn’t seem to have the trust of Arne Slot as he has only started 7 games in the Premier League this term.

Assuming the scenario that he indeed does stay too, Sesko will be an upgrade on the ex-Benfica center forward based on pure potential. The Slovenian has an all-round game at a relatively young age (21) and it will be a surprise to not see him come good.

It is a little bit more difficult to analyze him compared to Jota though considering the Portuguese international is not a true nine. However, he is extremely essential to the playstyle of Slot and could be the perfect complement to Sesko.

There is no doubt that Sesko would be a very good signing for Liverpool but one will have to wait and see how things play out in regards to a transfer saga.