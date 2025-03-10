How Liverpool performed with Adidas stripes last time around

Liverpool have secured a multi-year agreement with renowned sports brand, Adidas, who are going to sponsor the famous Red shirt for the third time in the history of the club.

According to The Athletic, the Anfield side have been earning over £60million per season with Nike and as per their sources, the deal with Adidas ‘represents a significant increase’.

Previously, the Merseysiders were with Adidas from 1985 to 1996 and from 2006 to 2012. In the first tenure, Liverpool won three league titles and three FA Cup trophies, something that has been reminded by the official website.

However, their performance in the second spell with Adidas was highly unsuccessful, at least as far as the trophies are concerned. We take a look.

Liverpool performance with Adidas stripes 2006-2012

Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup in 2006 when the kit was manufactured by Reebok.

With Adidas, the Reds reached the finals, semi finals and the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League in the first three years.

However, in 2010, we were knocked out in the group stages and did not take part in Europe’s elite competition in the famous stripes again.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, Liverpool managed to earn 86 points, their highest total with the German sponsor, in the 2008-09 season, but still came second to Man United. In the last three seasons, we did not even finish in the top four.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Adidas kits looked fantastic but unfortunately, the club only managed to win a single League Cup title in 2012 during the six-year period. The same year, we lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea.

Reports even indicated that Adidas opted to cancel the sponsorship with Liverpool due to their poor performance, however, the club denied such rumors.

Liverpool ended their 30-year PL title drought in the final year of the deal with New Balance and are now favorites to win the title again, this time in the final year with Nike.

Let’s hope that this time, the Reds can succeed both on and off the field with Adidas.