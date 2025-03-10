Liverpool initiate talks to sign wanted PL player, who has £50million clause – Report

Liverpool have been finding ways to win games in recent weeks, despite not being at their very best.

In an excellent position to win the Premier League this season, Arne Slot’s team also find themselves in fantastic positions in both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup as well.

The Reds have been fortunate with their first-choice squad not suffering many injuries, unlike a few other teams so far in the Premier League.

Despite not having the kind of squad depth that some of the other teams boast, Arne Slot has done an excellent job at utilizing the team his disposal.

However, irrespective of how the campaign plays out between now and the end of the season, Liverpool will be looking to make reinforcements for the squad ahead of next season.

As per Caught Offside, the Reds have initiated talks to sign talented Bournemouth defender, Dean Huijsen.

As per the report, Liverpool are not the only club in talks to sign the Spanish defensive ace with clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham have held talks as well. CO claim that PL sides are expected to make offers worth 30-35 million euros.

Huijsen is said to have a release clause of around £50million and would be a very attainable target come the summer.

Should Liverpool sign Dean Huijsen?

Huijsen has been one of the most in form center-backs in the Premier League so far this season, emerging as a leader in Andoni Iraola’s project with Bournemouth.

He moved to the Cherries from Juventus and has taken absolutely no time to adapt to a foreign league and earned a lot of plaudits for his performances.

Liverpool’s defense can certainly do with reinforcements and Huijsen is a perfect fit. Currently, both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are world-class but the former is getting on in age and in the final months of his contract with the Anfield club.

In terms of backup options, Joe Gomez is good but he has been extremely inconsistent due to incessant injury issues. On the other hand, Jarrel Quansah, despite all the potential, is not yet ready for the highest level. Thus, signing Huijsen makes complete sense.

The Spaniard plays on the left side of the defense and with no pertinent weakness with either feet. He has shown immense composure both on and off the ball. He has all the makings of an archetypal modern day defender and seems ready to play for Liverpool despite his young age.

The Reds have had the second best defensive record in the league so far this season, behind Arsenal, who have been very tight at the back but struggled to score like Liverpool.

In your view, should Slot strengthen the central defense by signing Dean Huijsen?