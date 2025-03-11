Two changes – How Liverpool may line up against PSG

Liverpool are set to welcome PSG to Anfield as they look to hold on to their 1-0 lead from Parc des Princes and try and secure qualification to the next round of the Champions League.

The Reds scraped through to a narrow win despite being second best for much of the game in France.

It is thus a huge advantage that they are able to bring back a lead to Anfield where they will have the crowd as a 12th man behind them.

Arne Slot will look to get his starting lineup spot-on against a rampant PSG side who will undoubtedly look to take the game to Liverpool just like they did in Paris.

One big boost for Slot ahead of this game is the fact that Cody Gakpo has trained with the team and should be available for selection for this return leg.

However, he has been dealing with fitness concerns for a while now and hasn’t started a game in a month and thus, is unlikely to be thrown into the deep end right from the start.

With all this in mind, here is how we think Arne Slot might set Liverpool up against PSG with two changes expected from the lineup that started against Southampton last weekend.

How Liverpool may line up against PSG

In goal, there is no doubt as to who will get the nod with Alisson Becker hoping to continue his heroics from the first leg.

In defense, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate should retain their places in the starting XI with Andy Robertson coming in for Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. The quartet will have to take care of PSG’s attack in a much better fashion than they did in Paris.

Alexis Mac Allister got some rest against Southampton and should come in for Curtis Jones in the midfield. He is likely to be partnered by Ryan Gravenberch.

The midfield will be rounded off by Dominic Szoboszlai in the #10 role who has really stepped up in recent weeks. In attack, Mohamed Salah picks himself on the right wing with Luis Diaz likely to start from the left, considering the situation of Cody Gakpo.

In the number nine role, Diogo Jota was extremely ineffective against PSG and Darwin Nunez had a much better impact coming off the bench, thanks to his physicality and pace.

The Uruguayan set up Harvey Elliott for the winning goal in Paris and also scored and won a penalty against Southampton at the weekend. Thus, Arne Slot could give him the nod to start at Anfield.

Liverpool will need to be switched on from minute one to ensure that they hold PSG off and play a brand of football that is much improved from the one witnessed in Paris. It will not be an easy game but the Reds have a slender advantage and let’s wait and see how it plays out.

Here is the predicted lineup: