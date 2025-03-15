Liverpool eager to sign £25million midfielder – Face competition

Liverpool may have been knocked about the Champions League by PSG but a domestic double would still be a success, especially with the Premier League title.

However, some of these recent games have reminded Arne Slot of how much work he has to do in the upcoming transfer window.

Defensive midfield is one area that Liverpool certainly need to reinforce in the upcoming summer. The Reds have used Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in almost every single game and the duo look like they have been run into the ground.

Yesterday, we covered a story about Liverpool’s interest in signing Joao Gomes. Last summer, when the Reds were looking at potential defensive midfielders, one name on their radar was Genoa defensive midfielder Morten Frendrup.

Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool are eager to sign the Serie A midfielder but face competition from Premier League clubs like Aston Villa and Brentford but also from Italian giants Juventus. Thus, this might not be an easy operation.

How good is Morten Frendrup?

The Dane has played 30 times across all competitions for Genoa, scoring two goals. CO mention that the Italian side are likely to ask for a fee of around £25million to let him leave but a bidding war could drive this northwards.

Stylistically, Frendrup is an excellent midfielder when it comes to defensive duels. He is one of the very best in Serie A and puts up excellent numbers both in terms of number of defensive duels per 90 and the success rate.

Morten Frendrup compared to Serie A midfielders [Source: DataMB]

While these numbers do look good, the next graphic will tell you why Liverpool should not be looking at the Dane. As good as his defensive numbers are, that’s about all he excels with on the pitch at this stage of his career.

Frendrup is extremely limited in terms of forward passes or general playmaking. He does the dirty work to perfection but will always need someone like Alexis Mac Allister alongside him doing the heavy-lifting when it comes to playmaking.

Morten Frendrup compared to Liverpool midfielders [Source: DataMB]

With so many defensive midfielders available to sign from, including someone like Joao Gomes who has PL experience, Liverpool will be better off not making a move for this Genoa youngster. What do you think?