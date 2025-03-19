Liverpool interested in signing £13m-£17m La Liga player – Face competition

Squad depth has been one major issue for Arne Slot that has come back to haunt him at the worst possible time this term. A season that promised to be much more has now fizzled out into just a potential Premier League winning campaign and the Reds need to get their act together next season.

Liverpool players have started looking increasingly jaded and leggy with every passing week and that performance against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup showed Arne Slot just where he got it wrong.

The only players who seemed full of energy on the night were the ones who have hardly received any regular game time this season.

It is understandable that the manager has his favorites and that he prefers to play certain players over others. However, had he given more game time to the likes of Federico Chiesa or Harvey Elliott, players like Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch might have been in much better shape coming into the cup final.

In the upcoming summer, the Anfield club certainly need to make reinforcements in a number of regions and one of those include the left-back position.

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in signing 25-year-old Villarreal defender, Sergi Cardona, who is also on the radar of Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Is Cardona the right option for the LB role?

Currently, Liverpool have Andy Robertson (31) and Kostas Tsimikas (28) to occupy the left-back area on the pitch and the duo have had mixed seasons thus far with neither truly impressing in the chances afforded to them.

Thus, the six time European champions should be looking at bringing in a new left-back but is Cardona the right option?

At 25, the Spaniard is not a youngster by the usual definition and is said to be available for a fee of around £13m-£17m. He has one goal and 6 assists in 26 La Liga appearances thus far, and has the ability to provide valuable squad depth, especially at the price at which he is available.

However, what Liverpool need is not just a backup but a player who can immediately challenge Robertson and Tsimikas and stake a claim for a starting role ahead of either one of them.

Putting this into perspective, despite the finances, this isn’t a deal that the Reds should be aiming to pull off. Sergi Cardona is a decent player in his own right but there are better left-backs out there in the market and Liverpool should be willing to loosen the purse strings a little bit to ensure that they bring in a potentially game-changing signing to Anfield.

Liverpool have been linked with Milos Kerkez, who was bought for Bournemouth by current LFC sporting director, Richard Hughes, and the Hungarian has proved to be one of the best LBs in the Premier League this season.

In your opinion, who should the Merseysiders sign to strengthen the left back position in the summer transfer window?