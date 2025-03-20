Sport – Liverpool linked with move to sign Dutch right back wanted by Barca

With the international break upon us, Liverpool have had the opportunity to sit back and recalibrate after what has been a trying last one week.

The Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG in the Round of 16 and lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United.

The week gone by has clearly shown that in the coming summer, Liverpool will need to make reinforcements to improve the quality and depth of the squad.

The Merseysiders might also be looking at potential replacements for their best attacker, Mohamed Salah, vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and skipper, Virgil van Dijk, whose contracts are expiring at the end of this season.

As per today’s printed edition of SPORT (news image provided below), Liverpool are linked with a move to sign Feyenoord right-back, Givairo Read, who has been performing exceptionally well in recent times after emerging important for the Dutch club.

The Catalan news outlet have mentioned that Barcelona are also interested in signing the teenage right-back. Liverpool and Barca were the top two ranked teams in the league phase of the UCL, so if they want Read, then it will be fair to say that he is a talented starlet.

Slot knows him

Coincidentally, Givairo Read made his debut (2022-23) for Feyenoord under current Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, and the Dutch coach will know what he can expect from the youngster.

Last season, he made another senior appearance under Slot in the Europa League. Slowly growing in stature thus far this season, Read has played 27 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing 7 assists.

Last weekend, the 18-year-old right back set up three goals for Feyenoord as the Rotterdam based club defeated Twente 6-2 away from home in the Eredivisie.

The biggest factor in this discussion is what the future holds for Trent Alexander-Arnold. There seems to be no movement on this particular front and Liverpool would do well with signing a potential replacement, should he leave.

It must be said that Conor Bradley himself is a youngster and signing yet another young player might not be the ploy. Instead Trent should be replaced with a proven quality right back, someone like Jeremie Frimpong.

