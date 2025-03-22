Liverpool plot move to replace Salah with £50million in demand star – Report

Liverpool are almost in the fag end of the season and are in prime position to win the Premier League title. The Reds will be using the current international break to recalibrate and refocus ahead of the task in hand.

The Anfield club have another issue that they need to solve before the end of the season. It has been going on since the start of the campaign but club superstars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are yet to put pen to paper on new deals.

News – Sport – Liverpool linked with move to sign Dutch right back wanted by Barca

It is a very weird situation to be in to have three of the best players at your club on the verge of a free transfer. Now, as per Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool are plotting a move to replace Salah with African forward Ademola Lookman.

The 27-year-old attacker is in demand as the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also after him. Last month, TMW reported that Atalanta are asking for £50million to sell the player.

Should Liverpool sign Lookman to replace Salah?

Lookman has been very impressive for the Serie A side for a few seasons now. He single-handedly won them the Europa League final last term against Bayer Leverkusen and scored 17 goals in all competitions.

In the current campaign, thus far, the Nigerian has netted 18 goals and provided 7 assists. He can play on either flank and also through the middle and also has the ability to play as a secondary striker and this versatility is a huge plus.

However, he isn’t a natural replacement for Salah and has played most of his football at the Italian club through the middle.

For starters, Salah, who is a natural right winger, has been the best player in the world thus far this term, although some may argue this theory. The Egyptian forward is in the form of his life and is on course to become the first star to win the PFA Player of the Year for the third time.

Losing him for free would be absolutely catastrophic for the Reds, especially after the kind of season that he has been enjoying. It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a concrete attempt to convince him to renew his contract at the club.

Lookman is not natural replacement for Salah and it remains to be seen if Liverpool decide to go down this route to replace such a talismanic figure. There doesn’t seem to be much merit in this transfer saga but let’s wait and see how it goes.