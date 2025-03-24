Virgil van Dijk among stars offered to Real Madrid – Report

Liverpool have been having a good season under Arne Slot although the wheels seem to have come off in recent weeks, a Premier League title would still be an excellent season.

It must be remembered that it is never easy to come to England and win the Premier League in the very first campaign as the manager.

However, Liverpool are on course to do just that and have been led by two main protagonists – Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The latter, despite getting on in age in recent times, seems to be showing no signs of slowing down and still remains one of the best central defenders if not the best in the Premier League.

It is worth noting that his contract expires at the end of the season and he seems to be no closer to signing a new deal with the club.

Now, as per Marca (news image provided below), Virgil van Dijk is among the list of a host of stars who have been offered to Real Madrid ahead of next season and this is a clear indication that something might not be right between the player and Liverpool in terms of negotiations.

The renowned Spanish media outlet have mentioned that apart from Van Dijk, the likes of Kimmich, Sané, De Bruyne, Tah, and lately, Akanji have been offered to the European champions.

Future uncertain

Liverpool have conceded just 27 goals from 29 appearances thus far this season and have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League.

Much of this success has to be attributed to solidity that the captain has offered at the back.

Ultimately, in contract negotiations, one from the outside really doesn’t know what goes on behind the scenes and we often see names of clubs being floated around in relation to a player just to add an extra dimension to it. That said, one really can’t speculate on the situation surrounding Van Dijk.

Liverpool fans would love nothing more than to see their club captain putting pen to paper on a new contract.

They will also have to understand that the Reds will have their own reason in making a particular decision. Sooner rather than later, the Anfield side have to find a long term replacement for the veteran, who will turn 34 in July.

There is still a few months to go which would give a clearer picture on what the future holds for Virgil van Dijk.