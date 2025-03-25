Liverpool interested in signing defender but he wants to wait for Barca – Report

Reinforcements will be the order of the summer for Liverpool come the transfer window ahead of the next season, having been extremely silent in the past two windows.

The squad has found to be wanting in recent weeks with Arne Slot not having the depth to rotate, which eventually came back to haunt them in the Champions League (R16) and the Carabao Cup final.

News – Virgil van Dijk among stars offered to Real Madrid – Report

As things stand, Liverpool are looking to sign a defender in the summer for the center-back position and when you factor in the future of Virgil van Dijk, the situation could become even more important.

The Dutchman’s contract at the club expires at the end of the season but he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Liverpool’s other options as things stand include Ibrahima Konate, who is very good, Jarrel Quansah, who is still very much a youngster and Joe Gomez, who is extremely injury prone.

Thus, Slot needs to make a solid acquisition in this area and as per Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Liverpool are interested in signing Jonathan Tah.

Tah is in the final year of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and it has been evident for some time now that he won’t be signing an extension with the reigning German champions.

The player’s sole intention thus far has been waiting to sign for Barcelona as a free agent where he could re-unite with Hansi Flick.

The report mentions that Tah has given his word to Barcelona that he would sign for them at the end of the season but the Catalan club will have to analyze their FFP regulations before they can bring in anyone in the summer.

Therefore, other clubs have started expressing interest in the German international. As per the Catalan source, apart from Liverpool, even Tottenham Hotspur want to lure Jonathan Tah on a Bosman.

Low risk but is it high reward?

Coming on a free transfer, he will be a low risk signing but one wonders if it will prove to be a high reward for the buying club.

Tah will turn 30 next year so, he won’t really be a long-term replacement of Van Dijk but he his experience makes him an interesting option considering that he can be signed for free.

Last season, the Kaiser was brilliant under Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen went on to win the domestic double. However, he was poor in the final of the Europa League.

Should it appear that Van Dijk was leaving the club at the end of the season, Liverpool could look to sign the German international who can provide cover on the experience front in the Reds squad.

Still, the German is by no means better than the Dutch superstar. This would make sense only if the Merseyside club was also signing another center-back with established pedigree.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make an attempt to sign Jonathan Tah and if the player decides to abandon his desire to join Barcelona and move to England.