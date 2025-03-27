Marca – Alexander-Arnold will only earn £128,000 a week at Real Madrid

The transfer saga surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold has played out for quite some time, but it has now looked increasingly clear in the past few weeks that the club vice-captain is set to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of next season.

A Liverpool boy through and through, the player’s impending exit has not gone down well with the Reds fans and understandably so.

It is one thing to leave Anfield after all the support they have given him but going on a free transfer is going to pinch so much more.

Real Madrid are a club who have one of the biggest pulls in world football and it comes as no surprise to see them try and sign Trent on a Bosman.

However, one wonders how the Englishman decided to abandon the place that has made him what he is today.

Back in January, The Mirror reported that Real Madrid will be offering Trent a significant bump on the wages he is currently earning at Anfield, £180,000-per-week.

Trent to take a pay cut

However, as per today’s edition of MARCA (news image attached at the end), Trent Alexander-Arnold will only be earning around £128,000 a week, 8 million euros per season, on his contract with Real Madrid.

This means that he will actually be taking a salary cut to sign for the defending La Liga and European champions.

The famous Spanish source claim that Trent is currently valued at around €70m in the transfer market and Real Madrid will be getting an absolute superstar on a free transfer and yet, Los Blancos are looking to sign the Englishman on their own terms with regards to salary.

One wonders why Trent wants to swap Anfield, where he is already a legend and a captain-in-waiting for Madrid, where he will just be one among a group of superstars. It does not make much sporting or financial sense, at least from the outside.

It is an absolute shame to see him walk out of the doors if it indeed gets to that. However, no player is irreplaceable and the grass always isn’t greener on the other side as the likes of Coutinho, Wijnaldum, Can etc. found out.

Liverpool sit comfortably on top of the Premier League table and must not let any transfer saga distract them for now.