4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Flamengo

Liverpool rested more than a few key players in the Club World Cup semi final vs Monterrey and needed a late goal from Firmino to win the contest.

The European Champions will face South American champions Flamengo in the final of the competition tomorrow night. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, Virgil van Dijk is still a doubt but if the Dutch superstar is fit then he must start in the central defense with Gomez in front of Brazilian goalie Alisson.

Alexander-Arnold should replace Milner to start in the right back role and Robertson should retain his starting LB position.

In the center of the park, skipper Henderson should move from the back-line to start as the main defensive midfielder. In front of the England international, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain should retain their midfield starting places.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane and Firmino should return to start with Salah up front.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Flamengo: