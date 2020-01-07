Liverpool agree undisclosed fee to secure signing

Liverpool improved their first team by hiring the services of Japanese international on New Year’s Day. Now, the Reds have signed a player to strengthen their Youth squad as well.

The European Champions officially confirmed that they have secured the signature of Joe Hardy from Brentford.

The 21-year-old center forward started his career with Manchester City. He featured in 19 U-18 Premier League games for the Sky Blues and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 16 goals (11 goals and 5 assists).

Brentford revealed that their young striker has moved to the Anfield club for an undisclosed fee. In the current campaign, Hardy scored three goals in five appearances and overall, he found the net 40 times in 80 appearances for the Brentford B side.

Praising the young center forward, our Academy manager Alex Inglethorpe said (LFC):

“Joe is a good goalscorer and we think he can have an impact on our U23s, and from there it’s up to him. He’s got a fantastic goalscoring pedigree and there’s an opportunity for him to come in and make a claim for a shirt.”

In the summer, 18-year-old forward, Bobby Duncan, left our Youth team to join Fiorentina and as per latest reports, 19-year-old striker, Rhian Brewster, is close to moving to Swansea City on loan (Football Insider) this month.

In such a scenario, it will be fair to say that Hardy has been lured to improve the quality and depth of our Academy’s strike-force. Let’s hope he proves to be good enough to be promoted to the first team in the future.