Report – Liverpool consider move to sign £51million midfielder – Face competition

Liverpool are linked with numerous quality players lately and a French midfielder is in the lime light in the form of Boubakary Soumare.

According to an exclusive report recently covered by Le10Sport, the European Champions have made a remarkable entry in the race to sign the 20-year-old Lille starlet.

News – Klopp could have £170million transfer kitty to strengthen Liverpool in summer – Report

The renowned French news outlet have reported that Liverpool consider taking an action to hire his services but it is not clear whether the Reds want him immediately in the winter transfer window or in the summer.

Playing Position and Performance

Soumare is naturally a defensive midfielder, who has also played in the central midfield role at times (Transfermarkt).

The holding midfield player mainly broke into the Ligue 1 club’s first team in the last campaign, in which he started 5 league games and helped the team keep 4 clean sheets which proved crucial in terms of automatic Champions League qualification.

As far as this season is concerned, Lille are currently fifth in the table, five points behind Rennes, who currently occupy the final CL qualification place (3rd). Soumare has made 25 appearances for them in all competitions (1 assist).

Contract, Market Value and Competition

The young midfielder’s current contract with the French club will expire in 2022 and last month, La Voix Du Nord reported that he is rated at 60 million euros (£51million).

As per the French news source, the likes of Manchester United, Spurs, Real Madrid and Valencia are also interested in securing his signature.

Defensive Midfield at Anfield

Brazilian international Fabinho is our first choice defensive midfielder and he has been rock solid since joining us from Monaco in the summer transfer window of 2018.

The Samba star recently returned from injury but in his absence, we really did not miss him because captain Henderson did a fantastic job in the holding midfield role and helped the team keep 7 clean sheets in a row (PL).

Have your say – Does Klopp need to sign a play breaker? Should the German manager splash £51million to sign Boubakary Soumare?