Eleven changes – Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool fought hard to earn all three points vs Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night. Next up, the Reds will face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Not to forget, the Merseysiders have to face West Ham United in the league next week, so, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to rest more than a few key stars at the weekend.

In the goal, Adrian should return to start in place of Brazilian international Alisson. In the back-line, the likes of Williams and Larouci could start in the fullback positions. Van Dijk and Gomez might be rested and the likes of Lovren and Matip could start in the central defense.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Fabinho should make his first start post injury. Other than that, Lallana and Jones, who scored the winner vs Everton in the last round, should start in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Mane limped off injured vs Wolves and in his place Origi could start on the left flank. Minamino may play in the False No. 9 role and Elliott could start in place of Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Shrewsbury: