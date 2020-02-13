Serious Liverpool are favorites to secure signing of star with £46-50million clause

Liverpool have been constantly linked with German international Timo Werner since the closure of the winter transfer window and reports suggest that they are in pole position to sign him in the summer.

According to Sport Bild, the likes of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham are also linked with the Kaiser but the Reds, who are seriously interested, are currently favorites to secure his signing in the summer transfer window.

The renowned German news source have mentioned that Werner did not have an exit clause for the January window but he can be lured for a fee of 55-60 million euros (£46-50million) in the summer.

Sport Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk, has been active on twitter and has provided updates regarding the transfer saga.

He says that if the European Champions want to sign the center forward for £46-50million then they must secure the agreement before the end of April. After that, the exit clause is going to expire and RB Leipzig will have the option to set the price themselves.

Falk also claimed that last summer the 23-year-old striker wanted to join Bayern Munich but the stance has now changed and the player is open to moving to the Premier League. He further mentioned that the German champions won’t be making any offer for the former Stuttgart man.

The 29-capped international, who has netted 11 goals for his country, has been top class this season. So far, he has directly contributed in 35 goals (25 goals and 10 assists) for the German club in just 30 appearances (all competitions) under the management of Julian Nagelsmann.

After 21 Bundesliga fixtures, Leipzig are second in the table with 42 points, only a point behind reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Liverpool’s attack

The Merseysiders have mainly utilized Roberto Firmino in the No. 9 role and they have stars like Mane, Salah, Origi and Minamino, who can effectively play in the center forward’s position if needed.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp has got ample quality and depth in their offense with versatile players, who can play in multiple offensive areas of the field.

Liverpool have not replaced attacking players like Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge and in all honesty, they have not missed them at all. So, in your opinion, should the Anfield club move to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig?