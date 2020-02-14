Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Norwich

Liverpool will collide against Norwich when the Premier league returns tomorrow and the high flying Reds should be considered favorites to earn all three points against a team currently placed at the bottom of the table.

The European Champions faced the Canaries on the opening day of the season at Anfield and comfortably won the contest.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp must have one eye on the all important Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid next week, so, it will be intriguing to see his lineup vs Norwich.

Star playmaker, Sadio Mane, who missed the last two games due to injury has returned and trained with the first team. We can expect the Senegalese international to return and start with Salah and Firmino up front.

With Mane returning, Oxlade-Chamberlain should move back into the midfield. The England international has scored two goals in his last two appearances and should start with Henderson and Wijnaldum in the center of the park.

Fabinho should get extra rest and Klopp may start him against the Rojiblancos on Tuesday night.

The back-line that has been rock solid in the past two months and kept yet another clean sheet vs the Saints in the last PL game should remain unchanged. So, the likes of Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez and Alexander-Arnold should start in front of Brazilian shot stopper Alisson.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Norwich: