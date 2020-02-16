Liverpool ready to agree £48million fee before the end of the campaign – Journalist

Another day, another update on the transfer saga linking Liverpool with German international Timo Werner.

Few days back, we covered a report (via Sport Bild) claiming that the Reds are in pole position to hire the services of the RB Leipzig striker, who has a release clause of 55-60 million euros which will expire in April (Christian Falk).

If the latest update provided by a famous journalist is anything to go by then Liverpool are ready to agree fee for Werner before the end of the campaign so as to get his signing done in the summer transfer window.

Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira, who works for renowned outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, has claimed that Liverpool are ready to pay 58 million euros (£48million) to activate (before its expiry) the release clause of the Bundesliga center forward.

Back in 2017, the Merseysiders moved in early and agreed to pay £48million (BBC) to sign Naby Keita, who officially joined the Anfield club in the summer of 2018.

So, moving early to secure Werner, who is wanted (Sport Bild) by several top European clubs, would be considered as a smart move by the European Champions. The 23-year-old center forward has already netted 25 goals in just 29 starts for the German club this term (all competitions).

Last night, the Reds registered their 17th Premier League victory on the trot and now, we only need 5 more wins to seal the title.

We already have world class offensive players in our squad. The likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino are irreplaceable. In such a scenario, do you think that Timo Werner has got the quality to get straight into our starting XI?