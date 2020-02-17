Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI Atletico Madrid

At the weekend, Liverpool won their 17th PL game on the trot to extend their lead to 25 points. Next up, the European Champions will face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie.

It must be remembered that the Reds have not lost a single two-legged tie under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp and at the moment, they are arguably the best team in the world.

The Rojiblancos are currently fourth after 24 games and they have only managed to win 10 games in the La Liga this term thus far. On Saturday, Diego Simeone’s men could only earn a single point vs Valencia.

As far as Liverpool’s team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make at least two changes to the squad that started vs Norwich in the last PL contest.

Sadio Mane returned from his injury (as a substitute) against the Canaries and scored the winning goal. The Senegalese international should return to the starting XI in place of Oxlade-Chamberlain to partner Salah and Firmino in the attack.

In the midfield, Keita got the chance to start and the Guinean was impressive. Fabinho played for 30 odd minutes in the second half and the Brazilian defensive midfielder should return to start with Wijnaldum and Henderson in the center of the park.

The back-line would likely remain unchanged and Alisson, who has been absolutely rock solid in the goal, must start.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Atletico Madrid: