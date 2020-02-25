Liverpool could move to sign £30million+ midfielder – Leave rivals in misery

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are linked with a teenage sensation in the form of Jude Bellingham.

According to an exclusive story covered by The Daily Star, Liverpool have entered the race to hire the services of the 16-year-old, who has regularly started for Birmingham City this term.

The renowned British news outlet have mentioned that Man United have been interested in the midfielder but Liverpool’s arrival on the scene have left the bitter rivals facing transfer misery. It is stated that the stability and all conquering form of the European Champions could prove to be highly attractive for the youngster.

Playing position, performance and market value

Bellingham will turn 17 in June and already, he has made 33 senior appearances for Birmingham City. In the Championship, so far, in 23 starts, the talented starlet has directly contributed in 7 goals (4 goals and 3 assists).

The St. Andreaw’s outfit will face Leicester City in the FA Cup next month and it will be intriguing to see the performance of the midfielder against one of the top Premier League sides.

Spanish manager Pep Clotet has deployed Bellingham in multiple midfield positions and even in the attacking third if needed but mainly, he has played in the central midfield (Transfermarkt).

So far, he has started 2 games for U-17 English national side and scored as many goals. His current contract with Birmingham will expire in 2021 and already, he is valued at over £30million (The Daily Star).

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool signed teenage starlets like Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott in the summer transfer window and duo have mainly made senior appearances in cup competitions under Klopp.

Bellingham is already a regular starter in the Championship and if he opts to join the Reds, he’d have to compete with versatile midfielders like Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Fabinho and 19-year-old Curtis Jones.

