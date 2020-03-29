Liverpool interested in signing £71.6million-rated playmaker – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with Ousmane Dembele for quite some time and once again, the French international is in the lime light.

Earlier this month, we covered a report (via multiple media outlets) claiming that Barcelona want to sell the winger in the summer and he has been linked with the Reds. Even Klopp wanted to bring him to Anfield before he opted to join Dortmund.

More recently, AS have claimed that the Catalan giants have been frustrated due to the fact that the Les Bleus playmaker has been highly injury prone and they have decided to offload him in the next transfer window.

The renowned Spanish news source have claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing the £71.6million-rated star (80 million euros) but face competition from north London side Arsenal.

Naturally, Dembele is a winger but in his career, he has played in multiple offensive positions. Few years back, the playmaker directly contributed in 31 goals in 49 appearances for Dortmund while mainly playing as a central attacking midfielder (Transfermarkt).

Since moving to the Nou Camp, the World Cup winner has mainly been on the treatment table. Barcelona paid a lot of cash to sign him when Neymar left for PSG but unfortunately, the 22-year-old’s injury record has not improved.

In the current campaign, so far, the former Rennes attacker has missed majority of the games due to a hamstring injury and has only managed to make 5 appearances (1 goal) in the Spanish league.

It will not be wrong to say that Liverpool should avoid spending £71.6million to sign an injury prone star like Dembele. What do you think?