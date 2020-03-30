Liverpool would prepare £80million move to secure signing – Report

Yesterday, we covered a report (via AS) claiming that Liverpool are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona.

There is an update to the story covered by another Spanish media outlet and we are going to take a look at it.

News – Contact made – Liverpool favourites to secure signing

According to Sport, due to corona virus outbreak, Barcelona have been forced to implement 70% salary reduction and to cut losses they are prepared to let the French international, who has mostly been injured this term, in the summer.

The renowned Catalan based news source have claimed that Jurgen Klopp is in love with the Les Bleus attacker and has explicitly requested the Reds to get his signing done.

In such a situation, it is mentioned that Liverpool would prepare a move worth 90 million euros (£80million) to secure the signing from the Spanish champions.

The European champions do need to improve the depth of their wide attacking positions but in all honesty, they do not have to splash a huge amount to sign someone, who has spent most of his time outside the football field due to consistent injury concerns.

In 2018, Man City had the likes of Sane, Sterling and Bernardo Silva but still, they broke their transfer record to lure Mahrez, who only started 14 league games last season and mainly started in the Cup competitions.

The rich Sky Blues had the luxury to break the bank to improve squad depth but the scenario is not the same at Anfield. The likes of Mane and Salah are irreplaceable and it does not make much sense to splash £80million to sign a second choice winger.