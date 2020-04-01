Report – Liverpool boss prepared to finally agree £100,000-a-week star exit

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Dejan Lovren is expected to leave Anfield in the summer.

The Croatian international was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer but in the end, he stayed put.

News – Liverpool would prepare £80million move to secure signing – Report

According to an exclusive report covered by TeamTalk, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prepared to finally agree the exit of the former Southampton man, who is looking to move to a London based club when the transfer window opens.

It is mentioned that the likes of Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham United and Palace are prepared to move in to sign the 30-year-old World Cup finalinst.

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and even this term, so far, they have conceded the fewest number of goals.

The Reds have ample quality and depth in the central defense with stars like Matip, Gomez, Lovren and record signing Van Dijk around. Unfortunately, our Croatian defender has been the fourth choice center half in the last two seasons.

So far, in the current campaign, the veteran has mostly warmed the bench and only started 9 games in the Premier League. Therefore, it is not surprising that he is looking to secure an exit from the European Champions. His current contract with the Merseysiders will expire next year and he is earning around £100,000-a-week (Mirror Sport).

As per reports (AS), we are linked with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez to replace Dejan Lovren. In your view, who should Klopp sign to replace the former Saints man at Anfield?