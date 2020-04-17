Eager Klopp wants talks to sign £52million star, who wants Liverpool move

Timo Werner continues to be linked with Liverpool and the latest update coming from Germany indicates that Jurgen Klopp is eager to lure the Leipzig forward.

According to Bild, the Reds are serious and their manager wishes to lure the Kaiser in the summer but Corona Virus pandemic is proving to be the main hurdle at the moment.

The renowned German media outlet have claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund boss likes to meet players in person in order to transfer them the information about his vision.

So, he wants to have a personal conversation with Werner but that is not possible due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The use of technology could seriously help in this matter.

Nevertheless, Bild have talked about interest from Bayern but they state that the Bavarians are not sure about signing him.

It must be remembered that as per British reporter David Lynch (Anfield Watch), the 24-year-old striker wants to join Liverpool. If that is really the case, then the Reds should be considered firm favorites to secure his signing.

The £52million (Sport) star (60 million euros) is a natural center forward, who has also played on the left flank and at times as a secondary striker if needed under the management of Julian Nagelsmann (Transfermarkt).

In the current campaign, so far, he has directly contributed in no fewer than 39 goals (27 goals and 12 assists) in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Our main No. 9 Roberto Firmino has netted 27 goals for the Reds in all competitions since the start of the 2018-19 campaign. The Brazilian international is a superstar at Anfield and perhaps the most important member of our attack.

Still, Klopp must have a plan B in the form of a top out and out striker. Belgian forward Origi has not been good enough this term and has mostly played on the flanks. In such a scenario, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Timo Werner?