Favourites Liverpool willing to make offer to sign £88million star – Report

Liverpool seem serious about signing Kalidou Koulibaly if reports in the Italian media are anything to go by.

Few days back, we covered a report (via TMW) claiming that the Reds have made contact to sign the Napoli star to partner him with Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

In our piece, we talked about the back-line and the central defensive situation at Anfield. Moreover, we shed light on the Senegalese international’s valuation.

TMW did mention that his price tag was 100 million euros before coronavirus pandemic and should not be as high now. Therefore, we searched the Italian media and found a figure of 85 million euros mentioned by La Repubblica.

However, as per the latest update provided by another renowned Italian news outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Naples based side are in no mood of lowering their asking price of £88million.

In the print version, Koulibaly has been titled as Mr. 100 million (euros) and it is mentioned that club president De Laurentiis will not negotiate on the fee.

As per the famous newspaper, the likes of Man United, Arsenal and Real Madrid are also interested in the highly rated African star. However, Liverpool are named as the favourites because they are willing to offer Dejan Lovren as part of the deal to sign the 28-year-old central defender.

Our Croatian star was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer as well but in the end he stayed put. The 30-year-old is the club’s fourth choice center half and he only started 9 times in the league in the 2019-20 campaign.

So, the former Southampton man should leave the Merseysiders in order to play regular first team football. Not to forget, he will be out of contract next year, therefore, it will be great if we can use him to lure someone as good as Koulibaly this summer. What do you think?