£52million player still prefers to sign for front-runners Liverpool this summer

The speculation around the future of Timo Werner shows no signs of going away these days and we have another update on the transfer saga.

Two days back, we covered a report (via Nicolo Schira) claiming that the German international has agreed a five year contract with Liverpool. On the other hand, Mirror Sport claimed that the Reds might not sign the Kaiser this summer due to financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, as per latest reports going on in the media, the European Champions have not given up on signing the center forward in the summer transfer window.

Melissa Reddy, a renowned journalist who works for The Independent, revealed that front-runners Liverpool remain interested in signing the 24-year-old, who still prefers a move to Anfield.

Similarly, The Guardian have revealed that the Merseysiders are favourites to sign Werner, who is keen on leaving RB Leipzig this summer and would prefer to sign for Liverpool. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Reds are not prepared to splash 60 million euros (£52million) to get his signing done and has asked the striker’s representative for more time to decide on whether to make an official bid.

The world has gone into a lock-down due to the global virus crisis and majority of the business have suffered. So, the dynamics of the transfer market should be different this time around.

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince recently claimed that the asking prices might be lowered (Paddy Power via Goal.com). The ex Blakcpool manager said:

“A player that was £100m might now be more like £50m, and a £50m player might be more in the £20-30m region.”

Let’s see if RB Leipzig will lower their asking price for Timo Werner taking into consideration the current circumstances. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.