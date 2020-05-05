“Excellent” £130,000-a-week star backed to secure Liverpool move – £65million clause

Liverpool faced Erling Haaland twice in the Champions League vs Salzburg and the young striker managed to score a memorable goal against us at Anfield earlier in the campaign.

The Norwegian center forward moved to Dortmund in the winter transfer window and he has been banging goals for fun in the German Bundesliga.

Alf Ingve Berntsen, the coach who helped Haaland in his early years, has backed the 19-year-old to secure a move to Liverpool. In an exclusive interview with 90min, Berntsen heavily praised the “excellent” star and claimed that he would like to see him join the Merseysiders.

“Liverpool! I’m a fan of Liverpool, so of course I would like to see him play for them. I sincerely believe that he has the skills to play in such a club.”

Before the suspension of football this season, the former Bryne FK starlet scored 40 goals (for Salzurg and Dortmund) in just 23 starts in all competitions.

Several teams were interested in hiring his services in January but the youngster decided to join the Signal Iduna Park outfit in a deal worth £130,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

His deal with the German club will expire in over four years and as per renowned source Sport Bild, his contract has a clause of 75 million euros (£65million).

Back in March, Kevin Phillips claimed that the teenage sensation has what it takes to improve Liverpool’s current attack. The former Sunderland striker told Football Insider:

“If you sign a player like that you make it work. It would be an awesome front four.”

