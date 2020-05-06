Reliable outlet provides update regarding Liverpool’s reported £44million contract offer

Three days ago, renowned Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira revealed on his twitter account that Liverpool have offered terms worth £44million to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

However, as per an update provided by a reliable outlet in the form of Kicker, the story is completely different.

The German source revealed that as per their information, reports indicating that Liverpool have put on the table a five year deal worth £44million for the striker are incorrect.

Kicker has also mentioned that rumors going on in the media that Werner has completely ruled out a move to Bayern Munich are also wrong.

Yesterday, Bild covered a story and stated he is more attracted to clubs in foreign countries and even the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are in the race to sign the 24-year-old center forward.

Multiple media outlets (The Guardian and The Independent) have suggested that the European Champions are leading the battle to sign the former Stuttgart striker, who prefers to join the Merseysiders in the summer transfer window.

However, things seem to be getting complicated during this time of the global pandemic.

In the last two years, we have done brilliantly well with Firmino as our main No.9 and Origi in the back-up. Furthermore, Klopp has also utilized Mane and Salah in the CF role whenever needed.

So, perhaps, we do not desperately need to improve our strike-force. However, we have not replaced Sturridge as yet and do lack depth in the department. In your opinion, should we splash the cash to lure Timo Werner this summer?