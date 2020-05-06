£44million player ‘will’ agree Anfield move – Club ‘will not’ reject Liverpool’s offer

Liverpool have been linked with Ugurcan Cakir for months and the latest update provided by a former Trabzonspor manager is very interesting.

Sadi Tekelioglu has claimed that the 24-year-old shot stopper, who is rated at around 50 million euros (£44million), will agree a move to Anfield this summer (Takvim).

The 65-year-old Artvin Hopaspor coach stated:

“Liverpool will (complete) transfer (of) Ugurcan Çakir at the end of the season. Trabzonspor will not say no to Liverpool’s offer. I met with Ugurcan. He told me that Liverpool took care of him.”

Back in September 2019, Turkish source Star reported that the European Champions admire the goal keeper and made contact with the his representatives.

In November 2019, the player himself stated that it is very nice to be linked with the Reds (Star).

During the winter transfer window, Karadeniz Gazete covered a story and mentioned that the Merseysiders offered Loris Karius and 10 million euros cash to hire the services of the Antalya born goalie.

In February 2020, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu claimed that the club has to sell players to survive economically. Fotospor mentioned that Liverpool are especially active to sign Cakir.

In the current campaign, Cakir made 25 appearances in the league, kept 4 clean sheets and conceded 27 goals. Trabzonspor were on top of the league table with a superior goal difference before the suspension of the campaign.

The Super Lig goalie has already made two appearances for the senior national side and was part of the their European Championships qualification squad.

Situation at Anfield:

Liverpool have a world class first choice shot stopper in the form of Alisson Becker, who is arguably the best goal keeper in the world at the moment. In the past year, he won every major goal keeping award.

Second choice Adrian did well in the absence of Alisson earlier in the campaign. However, he did mess up big time against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League to remind us that perhaps we do need a better back-up goalie.

Kelleher has got potential but the youngster still needs experience to push himself up the pecking order. In your view, should Klopp move to sign a new GK this summer?