Report – Liverpool have strongly moved in to sign powerful £22million forward – Face competition

Liverpool have mainly been linked with Timo Werner to improve their strike-force but as per latest reports going on in the media, a young Brazilian forward is now in the lime light as well.

According to AS, Liverpool and Benfica are in the front trying to hire the services of Talles Magno, who has got a release clause of 50 million euros in his contract but could be lured for a fee of 25 million euros (£22million).

The renowned Spanish news source have described the teenager as a powerful and fast center forward, who made his club debut at the age of 16. Now at 17, he is already a regular starter.

Naturally, Magno is a striker but Vasco Da Gama have mostly utilized him on the left wing. In all competitions, so far, the youngster has scored two goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances (Transfermarkt).

As far as the international career is concerned, he made his debut for Brazil’s U17 team back in 2018 and so far, he has scored 3 goals in 6 appearances for them.

Even for his country, he has mostly played as a left winger. The teenage sensation was part of the squad that won the U-17 FIFA World Cup last year. He started the first four games in the competition and scored two goals in the group stages. However, he missed the quarter final vs Italy, the semi final vs France and the final against Mexico because of a hamstring injury (Transfermarkt).

As per AS, Benfica have already made an offer worth 3 million euros for the starlet but Liverpool have strongly moved in the race to secure the signature of the 6 ft 1 youngster.

The Reds do have a talented young forward in the form of Rhian Brewster, who is currently on loan with Swansea. The 20-year-old has got a decent scoring record for our youth teams but he is yet to find the net for the senior side (3 appearances so far).

Not to forget, Brewster won the U-17 World Cup with England (in 2017) and in my view, he deserves a fair chance at Anfield. His time will come.