‘Fast’ £54million star prepared to secure Liverpool move – We take a look

Reports have heavily linked Timo Werner with Liverpool and the latest rumors are somewhat positive and negative for the Merseysiders.

Few days back, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Inter want the German international to replace Martinez but the Kaiser, who could got for 60 million euros (£54million), is in love with Liverpool.

News – Eager Liverpool ready to steal £3.6million signing of South American – Reports

More recently, David Ornstein has provided an update and claimed that the 24-year-old striker has talked to Klopp, Man United and Barcelona but this summer, he is only prepared to secure a move to Liverpool. If not, he would like to stay with Leipzig for one more year.

The renowned journalist wrote for The Athletic that the European Champions are not planning to do any major business during the coronavirus crisis that has adversely influenced the financial situation all over the world.

Ornstein has talked about Werner’s release clause, which would drop down to 40 million euros next year and to only 25 million euros in 2022. As far as this summer is concerned, it is stated that even a reduced fee of 50 million euros would be too much for the Merseysiders.

In an interview with Goal.com, Dani Olmo heavily praised his teammate and claimed that the striker is best suited to play in the German Bundesliga with his current side. The Spanish attacker said:

“He’s so fast and he has the killer instinct – he’s scored a lot this season. He’s a player that gives you a lot of opportunities in the way that he plays. I think the place that he fits best is Leipzig and the Bundesliga. He’s doing pretty well where he is.”

The 29-capped international has already netted 27 goals in all competitions this season. He did play for 90 minutes yesterday but failed to find the net for Leipzig, who have dropped down to fourth in the table after the 1-1 stalemate vs Freiburg.

At Anfield, Our squad is good enough but certain areas do lack depth, especially the attacking third. We do not have an adequate player to cover in the absence of any of our world class front three.

So, if our rivals do strengthen their squads this summer then Klopp must be given the funds to reinforce the key departments.