Klopp wants signing of £53.5million+ playmaker for Liverpool – Face competition

Liverpool are linked with numerous quality players and the latest name in the lime light is that of Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Il Tempo, before the season came to a halt due to the ongoing pandemic, the Reds had taken a few steps to sign the Italian international from Roma.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that Klopp wants to sign the 20-year-old but luring the playmaker is not a priority for the German manager. It is stated that before the suspension of the season, the youngster was valued at around 80 million euros, a fee that not many clubs can match.

As far as the competition is concerned, earlier this month, Leggo covered a story and stated that the likes of Juventus, Man Utd and Tottenham are interested and a fee in excess of 60 million euros (£53.5million) could be enough to sign the Azzurri star.

Playing Position and Performance

Zaniolo is naturally a central attacking midfielder but the Giallorossi have also effectively utilized him on the right flank. He moved to the Italian capital in 2018 for an initial fee of just 4.5 million euros (AS Roma).

In his first season with the Serie A giants, he directly contributed in 9 goals in 25 starts. After impressive displays, in August 2019, Roma decided to renew his contract until 2024.

In the current campaign, he started 20 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 8 goals (6 goals and 2 assists) before suffering a serious injury in January (Transfermarkt).

The former Inter Milan playmaker has already played 5 times for the senior national side and scored 2 goals as well.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool do have a world class attack with world class players but it will be fair to say that our offensive depth is not good enough.

Shaqiri has been injury prone, Origi last found the net back in December 2019 and Minamino has not been able to settle as yet since joining the Reds in January.

In such a scenario, Klopp should move to improve the department in the summer transfer window. In your view, should the German boss splash over £53.5million to sign Nicolo Zaniolo?