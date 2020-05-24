Liverpool have made contact to sign ‘complete’ £40million midfielder – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are once again linked with Swiss international Denis Zakaria.

According Football Insider, the Reds have set their sights on signing the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, who has been out with a knee injury since March.

News – Liverpool backed to agree signing of £130,000-a-week “unbelievable” forward

It is mentioned that Liverpool have already made contact with the player’s representatives and would monitor him closely when he returns to full fitness.

Media and Valuation

Back in March, Sky in Germany covered a story and claimed that the European Champions are one of the clubs who want to move in to sign the Bundesliga star, who is rated very highly.

The renowned source revealed that Zakaria has won the third most duels in the German League. Naturally, the 23-year-old is a defensive midfielder but Marco Rose has also utilized him in the central midfield and in the central defense whenever needed.

The German manager rates the 28-capped international very highly and believes that he is a “complete” player (Sky).

His current contract with Monchengladbach will expire in 2022 and as per a report covered by Express.de last month, he is valued at 45 million euros (£40million).

Situation at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has got a number of options as far as the midfield is concerned but it must be remembered that Lallana’s contract is going to expire at the end of the campaign, and Milner, no matter how fit he is, would rarely start because of his age.

Looking at our defensive midfield, we have two top stars in the form of Brazilian international Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson. Do we need another DM?

Football Insider claim that Liverpool are always looking at potential replacements for all their key players. In such a scenario, should the Reds move to sign Denis Zakaria?