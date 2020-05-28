Report – Liverpool actively trying to sign £45million playmaker – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with Houssem Aouar for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier this month, we covered a report (via L’Equipe) claiming that the Reds have been given the chance to sign the French playmaker, who has been put on sale by Lyon.

More recently, Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) have revealed that Juventus are interested as well but they face tough competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid, who are actively trying to sign the 21-year-old.

The renowned Italian news outlet have stated that previously Lyon wanted 70 million euros from the sale of their prized asset but now, his market value has dropped down to just 50 million euros (£45million).

In the Ligue 1 last term, Aouar scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 starts while mainly playing as a central midfielder. It must be remembered that Rudi Garcia even utilized him effectively as a CAM and also as a winger whenever needed.

Unfortunately, the 2019-20 season was cancelled and Lyon finished seventh in the table.

In the Champions League, the youngster directly contributed in 4 goals in 5 appearances (1 goal and 3 assists). In the first leg of the R16 tie with Juventus, the French U21 starlet provided the all important assist to help his side beat the Italian champions.

The second leg was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak and for now, we do not know when it will be played.

As far as his international career is concerned, so far, the playmaker has played 14 games for the U-21 team and scored 4 goals. He is yet to make hois debut for the Les Bleus (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool do have ample quality and depth as far as the central midfield is concerned but they mainly rely on the front three for goals. This season, so far, our top scoring midfielder is Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has netted 7 times in all competitions.

In your view, should the European Champions splash the cash to sign Houssem Aouar?