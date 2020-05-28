Liverpool dream to secure signing of £72million star – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with Kalidou Koulibaly. Would the Reds will more to secure his signing? Only time will tell.

Two weeks back, renowned French source L’Equipe claimed that the Merseysiders are leading the race to sign the Napoli star and are even prepared to offer him a good salary to get the signing done.

More recently, Corriere del Mezzogiorno have claimed that Liverpool dream to secure the signing of Koulibaly to partner him with Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Naples based club want a minimum fee of 80 million euros (£72million) to part ways with their star defender.

We have pointed our numerous times on the site that Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world. He has made it into the Serie A Team of the Year in the past four years.

Not to forget, the African star was rock solid against us in the last two Champions League campaigns, especially at the San Paolo Stadium, where we failed to register even a single goal.

Koulibaly is going to turn 29 in less than a month, so, it will be fair to say that the price tag of £72million is massive. We paid £75million to lure Van Dijk from Southampton when he was 26 (The Guardian).

It will be fair to say that the Dutch defender has proved to be an absolute bargain. He is arguably the best defender in the world at the moment.

Van Dijk has been ever present in our starting XI and partnering him, the likes of Matip, Gomez and Lovren have done pretty well in the central defense. Therefore, there is no real need to sign a new center back, especially for a mammoth fee of £72million.

What do you think?