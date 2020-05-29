Klopp has moved in to sign £68million player – Liverpool favourites

Another day, another story linking Liverpool with Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly, who is linked with a move away from Napoli.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, Liverpool are favourties to sign the African star, who could be available for a (maximum) fee of 75 million euros (£68million).

The French news outlet have been covering exclusive stories lately and this one is really intriguing.

It is mentioned that Jurgen Klopp has been highly active and has called the likes of Mbappe and Werner. Now, the German manager has moved in and also contacted Koulibaly to convince him to move to Anfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has told the 28-year-old center half that he plans to partner him with Van Dijk and such a prospect could persuade the former Genk player to join the Reds.

Le10Sport have further mentioned that the Serie A star, who is also on the radar of Newcastle and Man United, would like to join the club who can offer him Champions League football and a lucrative deal as well.

In such a scenario, it must be taken into consideration that Liverpool are the European Champions, who are on the verge of winning the Premier League this term and have already booked their place in the next season’s Champions League.

On the other hand, the Magpies will not be taking part in the Europe’s elite competition next term and for now, Man Utd currently sit outside the CL places in the league. May be that is why the renowned media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are in pole position to sign Koulibaly.

In the past couple of years, we have had the best defensive record in England, so the back-line should not really be a major concern in the summer transfer window. We lack depth in the offensive third and therefore, Klopp should splash the cash to sign a proven attacker.