Liverpool eager to agree £40million fee to finally sign star – We take a look

The transfer saga involving Timo Werner and Liverpool continues to go on and the latest reports seem complicated. We take a look at the recent rumors on in the media.

Two days back, Mirror Sport revealed that the Reds have pulled out of the race to sign the striker from RB Leipzig, who are not lowering down his price tag of £50million (release clause). The British news source have stated that the Reds were only prepared to pay around £30million and are no longer interested in luring him.

However, yesterday, 90min covered an exclusive report and mentioned that the runway Premier League leaders have just taken a step back to fire a warning to the German club that they won’t be pressured into activating his clause and have got other alternatives as well e.g Ousmane Dembele.

It is mentioned that Liverpool are eager to agree a £40million fee and hope that threatening to withdraw from the deal, keeping in view that Werner’s clause will drop down to £36million next year, might force Leipzig to do business this summer for a reduced price.

A source close to the scenario stated (90min):

“Liverpool are in a good position, they can wait for Timo Werner and then get him on reduced terms next summer, but the player is not happy to wait and has made it clear he wants to leave. He also knows Liverpool have other options.”

Retired Norwegian footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft, who interviewed Jurgen Klopp after the Champions League final last year, has claimed (Sky Sports) that the German striker is good enough for the Reds, who have to move for him.

The current Via Sport journalist further stated that ‘if Liverpool want a player, they will get that player!’.

Few hours back, Fabrizio Romano covered a story for The Guardian and reported that the Reds have not given up on signing him, Klopp has told the club that the former Stuttgart forward, who is keen on moving to Anfield, would be perfect for the squad.

Would we be able to finally agree the signing of Timo Werner this summer? Only time will tell.